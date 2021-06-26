Metro Detroit neighborhoods impacted by floods, State of Emergency declared

Overnight storms caused flooding across Metro Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the impact of the flooding Saturday.

Barricades block off stretches of roads and highways across Metro Detroit to prevent drivers from getting stuck. You can see the Local 4 Traffic Map here.

Dearborn city officials held a press conference Saturday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to the floods.

The city is advising residents affected by the flooding to call 313-943-3030 to report their situation. This data will help when the city applies for emergency relief funds.

Water covered roadways, swept away vehicles and created a devastating mess across Metro Detroit.

Gary Brown, with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said it was too much water too quickly and the systems in place were unable to keep up.

“We know this is a heartbreaking situation,” Brown said. “We intend to do everything we can to get us back to normal as soon as possible.”

“We are going to manage our way through this,” said Palencia Mobley, with the DWSD. “The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will continue to work hard to make sure we alleviate areas that have flooded. The mayor has spoken with the governor this morning and we are coordinating our emergency response for disaster recovery. We are seeking federal disaster assistance.”

The city said it is focused on getting its pumping stations back to 100% and cleaning up the floods.

“Detroit residents who have experienced severe water or sewage in their basement should contact DWSD at 313-267-8000 so we can know who has been impacted and to provide important information to make a damage claim.”

Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement Saturday: