Kid Rock cancels Billy Bob’s concerts after band members catch COVID-19

DETROIT – In a recently published blog post American singer Kid Rock announced the cancellation of Billy Bob’s concerts this weekend after band members caught COVID-19.

The shows were scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Billy Bob’s venue in Fort Worth, Texas.

The post published Thursday, Aug. 26 read in part, “I am pissed. Over half the band has f...... covid (not me), and before u s... for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated. I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! - or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, s... is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry.”

The star also mentioned the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

“PS - God bless our military, especially those who lost their lives today in Afghanistan. I am way more upset about that than some stupid virus and missing a couple shows. My heart bleeds for them and their loved ones. I hope we bomb the shit out of those f.... and send a clear message…But I am worried Biden is too much of a woke p..... Say a prayer for the fallen, count your blessings and God Bless America,” the post continued.

The singer posted a series of Tweets on Twitter about the concerts being canceled after Billy Bob’s made the announcement on the social media site first.

Anyone who purchased tickets will be refunded, according to Billy Bob’s.

