DNR wants to hear from anglers in Michigan about walleye, northern pike regulations in Lake Gogebic

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. – The public is invited to a virtual meeting to discuss changes to walleye and northern pike regulations for Lake Gogebic.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting the meeting and it’s scheduled for Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In 2016, regulations were adjusted to allow anglers to take up to two walleye between 13 and 15 inches as part of the daily possession limit of five walleye. At the time, small walleye were abundant.

The DNR said that recently anglers have been experiencing poor walleye fishing and have let the DNR know that they want to change regulations immediately.

The proposed regulations are a return to the statewide walleye 15-inch minimum size limit and daily possession limit of five, as well as the special northern pike regulations that allow for possession of up to five northern pike of any size with only one greater than 24 inches.

There will be a survey of the fish community in the spring of 2022 and after that, the DNR will consider additional changes. If supported by the public and approved by the NRC, the changes will be in effect on April 1, 2022.

The public can comment during the Sept. 15 virtual session.

To access the meeting you need to contact Patrick Hanchin at hanchinp@michigan.gov by 3 p.m. on Sept. 14.

To learn more about how DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries you can click here.