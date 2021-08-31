Community mourns Michigan State rowing captain killed in crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Olivia Long is being mourned by Michigan State University Athletics as well as Lake Orion High School where she was a star volleyball player in an elite program.

The 20-year-old was killed after her car hit a box truck on Interstate 96 in Clinton County.

Original report: Michigan State rowing team captain killed in crash

“Olivia loved being a Spartan, and as a leader developed incredible connections with so many teammates. To lose her so soon seems especially cruel,” said MSU athletic director Bill Beekman.

Before Long got to Michigan State, she was a standout volleyball player on Lake Orion High School’s varsity team. Her coach, Tony Scarvada, said she could have played college volleyball but opted for rowing. She played on the 2018 state championship team.

“Olivia was a great person and the moment I met her she was just one of those kids a coach wants in his team,” Scarvada said.

“When I first found out about it, I couldn’t really say anything I was in shock for a good minute,” Scarvada added. “You just never think something like that was going to happen.”

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.