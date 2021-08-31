Mostly Cloudy icon
Family fights for release of Metro Detroit journalist being held in Myanmar

Tuesday marks the 100th day Danny Fenster has been held in prison

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Family concerned about health of Danny Fenster on day 100 of detainment
HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – Tuesday (Aug. 31) marks the 100th day Huntington Woods native Danny Fenster has been held in a prison in Myanmar.

There are multiple government agencies trying to free the journalist, but his family is growing increasingly concerned about his health.

“His innocence, I mean, they have not interrogated him since, I think, early June. They haven’t charged him. I just think it’s something that will play itself out,” father Buddy Fenster said.

Danny Fenster is the editor of the publication Frontier Myanmar. He has been held in prison for 100 days by a brutal regime. He has not been charged with any crimes. His family said he caught COVID while in prison.

“Aug. 1 he still had the fog, brain fog and some sense of taste and smell that were disappeared, a little fatigue,” mother Rose Fenster said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hampered efforts to free Danny Fenster. Many government offices are closed.

“Thank goodness he’s not displaying sever symptoms,” brother Bryan Fenster said.

The family has received three phone calls from Danny Fenster. The calls are being monitored by the government. The family has to be careful what they say.

“You can feel and hear the anxiety and frustration in his voice at the same time,” Bryan Fenster said.

