Prosecutor wants murder conviction dropped in 2000 Oakland County fire that killed 5 kids

Prosecutor pushes for murder conviction to be tossed in fire that killed 5 children

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A prosecutor is pushing for a murder conviction to be dropped against a man sentenced to life in prison for a fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township in 2000.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the case against Juwan Deering was spoiled by the failure to share evidence that would have helped his defense.

In 2006, Deering was convicted of murder in the fatal house fire. Authorities said the fire was revenge for drug debts and Deering repeatedly declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the house.

McDonald said her office found a video of an interview with a fire survivor who said Deering didn’t start the fire.

The Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan law school had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, but they were unsuccessful.

McDonald said she will join a new request by Deering’s attorneys to have a judge throw out the murder conviction.

The paperwork to appeal Deering’s conviction is expected to be filed Wednesday (Sept. 1) morning.

