Homicide investigation underway in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Sterling Landing Apartments which are located near Van Dyke and 15 mile.

Police tell Local 4, a report of multiple shots fired came in just after 1:30 a.m. and when police arrived they found a male shot multiple times outside of an apartment.

The man is believed to be in his late 20′s.

At this time police do not have a suspect description.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Detective Bureau at 586-446-2800.