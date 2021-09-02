Reopening of Detroit People Mover postponed until further notice, officials say

DETROIT – Officials with the Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) announced on Thursday the relaunch of the Detroit People Mover has been postponed after heavy rainfall entered several stations, resulting in a need for additional inspections.

The rainfall entered through the open air platforms, officials said.

“It is definitely disappointing to miss this season for our riders, but DTC’s employees are still dedicated to moving forward with the technical tasks and staff re-training necessary to bring the system closer to operation,” said DTC Interim General Manager Garry D. Bulluck.

Officials said following review and certification, DTC plans to give an update on the timeline for reopening. The People Mover previously announced that it will offer free fare after it reopens. The transit system intends to keep fares free for its first 30 days.

For more information on People Mover service, visit www.thepeoplemover.com.

