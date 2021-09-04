Contract agreement reached at Oakland University ending faculty strike

DETROIT – A deal was made Saturday to end the faculty strike at Oakland University.

The deal was made just after midnight to end the strike that started on Thursday.

Faculty members marched outside Oakland University on Thursday and Friday demanding better pay and benefits.

Oakland University stated it proposed a pay increase over three years to all faculty.

However, details of the deal are still unclear.

A statement issued by Oakland University Saturday announcing an end to the work stoppage read, ”We are pleased to announce that as of 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 the two sides have reached an agreement at the table. Accordingly, the bargaining team is calling an end to the work stoppage effective immediately. Saturday classes will be held as scheduled. Faculty are encouraged to reach out to their students as soon as possible. We would like to thank all our members for the amazing outpouring of solidarity and support. The agreement will be presented at multiple general membership meetings in the coming weeks as per our association bylaws.”

