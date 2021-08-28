How Oakland University students are adjusting to university’s COVID vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – It’s the beginning of a new chapter for students at Oakland University. Many are moving on campus Saturday and will resume in-person learning soon.

Brendley Carey is a Sophomore at Oakland University. His freshman year was anything but normal, especially being a college student during the pandemic. Carey said he’s used to wearing a mask now.

But this week, the university is stepping things up a notch. The school is requiring all students, faculty and staff members to be vaccinated.

“I think it’s a good call. Try and slow the spread at least on campus,” Carey said. “They just want to try and make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

Carey said he got the vaccine,

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” said Carey.

“It’s awesome,” said Claudette Nicholas. “It should be this way,”

Nicholas has a daughter who is an incoming freshman. She’s glad the university is taking a stand.

“If all of the students are vaccinated, it’s safer,” Nicholas said. “If they want to do in-person, they need to require everybody to be vaccinated.”

The university said those who aren’t vaccinated must receive their first shot by Sept. 3 and their second shot by Oct. 1.

OU is also offering $100 for all students, faculty and staff members to take the vaccine.

Because students must be vaccinated to attend in-person classes, the university is also working to expand the number of on-line course offerings.

