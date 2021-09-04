Cloudy icon
Local News

Video: Livonia police seek woman accused of slashing tire in party store parking lot

Investigation is ongoing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police in Livonia are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly punctured a tire after a dispute at a party store.

The incident happened Aug. 28, just before 8 p.m. Surveillance video from the scene captures the woman allegedly puncturing the other motorist’s tire.

The video can be seen in the player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2324 and reference case #21-26568.

Tips can be made anonymously.

Livonia police are looking for this woman in connection with a dispute at a party store on Aug. 28, 2021. (WDIV)

