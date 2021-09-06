Expiration of $300 weekly unemployment boost impacts nearly half a million Michigan residents

DETROIT – The expiration of the $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost impacts nearly 9 million people across the country.

It’s a big change for many who are collecting state and federal unemployment benefits. The expiration impacts 450,000 Michigan residents.

Many collecting state benefits in Michigan have been frustrated with a flawed system. The website crashes often and many have experienced payment issues, among other problems.

Read: Michigan lawmakers call for change as frustration grows over unemployment system

Lawmakers in Lansing have said they’re working to fix those issues and they want their constituents to know they’re there for them.

“We want to make sure Michiganders who have been receiving these temporary benefits are aware of the other resources available to help them get back on their feet and find new employment opportunities,” Michigan UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said.