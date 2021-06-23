12 Michigan unemployment offices reopening for in-person appointments

Michigan is reopening 12 unemployment offices for in-person appointments.

The state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will begin offering 15-minute in-person appointments starting June 30.

Locations

Here are the offices reopening in Michigan:

Benton Harbor -- 401 8th Street

Detroit -- 3024 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite L-385

Gaylord -- 931 Otsego Avenue

Grand Rapids -- 3391-A Plainfield Avenue, NE

Kalamazoo -- 1600 South Burdick Street

Lansing -- 5217 Perry Robinson Circle

Marquette -- 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2

Muskegon -- 2700 Baker Street

Saginaw -- 515 North Washington Avenue

Sault Ste. Marie -- 1118 East Easterday Avenue

Sterling Heights -- 43015 Hayes Road

Traverse City -- 1209 S. Garfield Avenue, Ste. C

About 900 people will receive in-person appointments each day. Officials expect appointments to fill up quickly, but slots will become available each day when there are cancellations, according to the state.

Appointment rules

Appointments can’t be transferred to others. Residents who show up late might have to reschedule.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said.

Customers are asked to put on masks before entering. They should bring a driver’s license or photo ID, as well as any other documents needed for an appointment.

How to make an appointment

Residents can go online now to start scheduling appointments. Each appointment slot can be scheduled up to a week in advance -- from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments must be scheduled online in order to meet with a UIA representative, state officials said. No walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Click here to schedule an in-person appointment.

Customers can also call the UIA Customer Service telephone line at 866-500-0017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. About 25,000 calls are taken by that line each day, UIA officials said.

Residents can also chat with an agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager page from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click here to visit that page.

Phone appointments can also be scheduled from 8:15 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are 20 minutes, and about 1,000 are available each day. Click here to schedule a phone appointment.