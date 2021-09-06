Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit, dies

DETROIT – The owner of one of the best sandwich shops in the United States died Sunday.

Greg Mudge’s death was confirmed by his mother on social media.

“This morning, heaven gained a special angel,” Sandy Pressley wrote on Facebook. “My son, who had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, has passed away. I am beyond numb. To know him was to love him and so so many did. He has left a hole in my heart that will never be replaced.”

Related: Detroit deli named among best sandwich shops in America

His family said his death was unexpected and not COVID-related.

Mudgie’s Deli was founded in 2008 and has been a staple of Corktown ever since. It is frequently listed as one of the best sandwich shops in Metro Detroit.

Ad

“This city is a small town in a large city,” Mudge told Local 4 in 2019. “Everywhere you go you run into people that you know and it creates this small town vibe even though we’re in a big city.”

More: Detroit news