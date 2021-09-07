Partly Cloudy icon
Man uses landscaping rock to break into Southgate restaurant, police say

Official say money stolen from cash register

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A man accused of breaking into the Southgate Grill on Sept. 7, 2021. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A man was caught on camera stealing from a Southgate restaurant after breaking in with a landscaping rock, according to police.

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) at the Southgate Grill in the 15000 block of Eureka Road, officials said.

The man used a landscaping rock to break into the Southgate Grill, then stole money from the cash register, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call police at 734-258-3056.

