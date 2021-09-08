2 people die after being removed from burning home in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people died Wednesday afternoon after they were removed from a burning home earlier in the day in Bloomfield Township.

The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8) at a home in the 200 block of North Williamsbury Road, near Maple and Cranbrook roads, according to officials.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames visible from the back of the house. They said neighbors told them two residents might be trapped inside the home, so crews went inside.

The residents were located, removed and taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

“Despite the efforts of medical personnel, both residents succumbed to their injuries,” a release from the Bloomfield Township Fire Department said.

Ad

The fire was controlled at 8:42 a.m., officials said.

Fire officials continue to investigate the fire, but they don’t believe this will be a case of arson.