2 people taken to hospital after fire in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire in Bloomfield Township.

The fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of North Williamsbury Road, near Maple and Cranbrook roads, according to officials.

Police said two elderly homeowners were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters called in the Oakland County Arson Unit to assist with the investigation, but they don’t believe this will be a case of arson, officials said.

An update on the condition of the two people who were transported to the hospital has not yet been provided.