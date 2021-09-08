Partly Cloudy icon
2 people taken to hospital after fire in Bloomfield Township

Elderly homeowners taken to hospital, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A fire truck.
A fire truck. (Pixabay)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire in Bloomfield Township.

The fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of North Williamsbury Road, near Maple and Cranbrook roads, according to officials.

Police said two elderly homeowners were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters called in the Oakland County Arson Unit to assist with the investigation, but they don’t believe this will be a case of arson, officials said.

An update on the condition of the two people who were transported to the hospital has not yet been provided.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

