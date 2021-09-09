Grosse Pointe man gets 57 months behind bars for selling fentanyl in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.V. – A Grosse Pointe man was sentenced to 57 months behind bars for selling fentanyl in West Virginia, federal officials said.
Darius Dashawn Wade, 27, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, according to authorities. He was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 7).
Last September, Wade was one of 17 people and five Michiganders charged in a heroin and crack cocaine distribution operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Here are the people who were charged:
- Alonzo Eugene Travis, 27, of Detroit
- Tyron Terreono Adams, 26, of Detroit
- Schuyler Davis, 30, of Detroit
- Darius Dashawn Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe
- Willie Clark, 27, of Warren
- Kyle Alexander Martin, 33, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Kenneth Burns, 34, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Jeremy Hamlin, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Alyssa Demus, 30, of Fairmont, West Virginia
- Candis Sanders, 38, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Daniel Meadows, 49, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Andrew Benson, 34, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Larry Bruce Heaster, 55, of Morgantown, West Virginia
- Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland
- Lance Smith, 46, of Confluence, Pennsylvania
The U.S. Marshals were also looking for information leading to the arrest of Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia.