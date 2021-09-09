Grosse Pointe man gets 57 months behind bars for selling fentanyl in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.V. – A Grosse Pointe man was sentenced to 57 months behind bars for selling fentanyl in West Virginia, federal officials said.

Darius Dashawn Wade, 27, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, according to authorities. He was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 7).

Last September, Wade was one of 17 people and five Michiganders charged in a heroin and crack cocaine distribution operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Here are the people who were charged:

Alonzo Eugene Travis, 27, of Detroit

Tyron Terreono Adams, 26, of Detroit

Schuyler Davis, 30, of Detroit

Darius Dashawn Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe

Willie Clark, 27, of Warren

Kyle Alexander Martin, 33, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Kenneth Burns, 34, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Jeremy Hamlin, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Alyssa Demus, 30, of Fairmont, West Virginia

Candis Sanders, 38, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Daniel Meadows, 49, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Andrew Benson, 34, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Larry Bruce Heaster, 55, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland

Lance Smith, 46, of Confluence, Pennsylvania

The U.S. Marshals were also looking for information leading to the arrest of Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia.