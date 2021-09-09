The all-new season of JEOPARDY! premieres Sept. 13th

On Monday, reigning Jeopardy! Champion Matt Amodio returns!

With 18 consecutive wins and over half a million dollars, only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have won more money in regular gameplay.

Can he be stopped?

Watch the Jeopardy! premiere week, starting September 13th at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

JEOPARDY! contestants have won more than $100 million in prize money since 1984. More than 400 game shows have come and gone since JEOPARDY! premiered in syndication in 1984. The show has won 39 Emmys, including the 2020 Emmy® for Outstanding Game Show.