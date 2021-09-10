Drunk stranger blacks out in Birmingham woman’s garage, drives her car home, returns it with note, gas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A man who got blackout drunk at a nearby restaurant passed out in a Birmingham woman’s garage, woke up wearing only a shirt, drove her car back to his home, filled it up with gas and returned it, along with a note, police said.

The incident happened between 11 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. Sept. 2 at a home in the 200 block of East Frank Street, according to officials.

Birmingham police received a call at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 2 from a woman who said she had received some concerning news from a crew painting her house.

The woman said earlier that morning the crew had confronted a man who spent the night in her garage. She said the crew told her the man left a note in her mailbox, police said.

Officers checked the scene, retrieved the note from the mailbox and called the 32-year-old Birmingham man using the phone number he left.

The man told police he had been drinking at the Morrie the night of Sept. 1, according to authorities. He said he didn’t remember feeling blacked out, but he couldn’t recall what happened between 11 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. Sept. 2, officials said.

He told police that he woke up at 8 a.m. Sept. 2 in a Mercedes inside a garage, authorities said. He told them he was wearing only his shirt, according to police.

The man said he was nervous that he had no pants on and he still felt “messed up,” so he found the keys inside the Mercedes and drove it to his apartment to change, police said.

At 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, the man said he filled the Mercedes with $15-$20 worth of gas and dropped it back off at the woman’s house. He parked it in front of the house and left, according to authorities.

Police said the man returned around 1 p.m. to leave a note in the woman’s mailbox and retrieve his belongings that were left behind.

The homeowner told police she would like to press charges, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.