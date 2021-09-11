Roughly 1,300 Afghans potentially to be resettled in Michigan

DETROIT – People are still scrambling to get out of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover of the country.

An estimated 1,300 Afghan may be setting in Michigan before the end of the year.

Bethany Christian Services is hoping to give people a new home after more than 50,000 have been forced to flee.

In the chaos of the evacuation, many are still trapped and under threat.

“The evacuation was sudden and chaotic and violent as we’ve seen,” said Susan Kragt, with Bethany Christian Services.

“Right now they are hiding,” said Bethany president Chris Palusky. “They’re in lockdown and they are hiding because the believe their lives are in jeopardy.”

That danger is mounting with each passing day.

“I can’t stress enough, just the fear, the stress and it’s getting worse by the day,” Palusky said.

Many are coming to the United States with visa status after working with the U.S. Military and allied forces. Others are looking for refuge.

“Humanitarian parole is a way to get people in crisis into the country and safe,” Kragt said. “We’ll work out next steps as they come.”

The biggest issue is finding housing. While services like Bethany have partners, they’re also asking Michigander to open their own homes to give those who need one to stay as they resettle in the Great Lakes State.

More information on Bethany Christian Services can be found on its official website here.