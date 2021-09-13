2 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside vacant home on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Detroit.

Police said someone in a car opened fire on the city’s east side, killing two women and injuring four other people.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 12) on Halleck Street on Detroit’s east side. Police said one of the women killed was in her 20s and the other was in her 60s.

The other four victims were rushed to a hospital and are in conditions ranging from critical to stable condition. The group had been standing outside a vacant home in the 2700 block of Halleck Street.

Police said some of the victims were celebrating the birthday of a 94-year-old family member at a nearby park. They decided to leave the party and were standing outside the vacant home when they were shot.

Police have not yet identified the two women who were killed and are hoping for more information from the remaining victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.