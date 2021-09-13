2 women killed, 4 people injured in shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two people have been killed and four others have been injured in a shooting late Sunday night that Detroit police are still trying to make sense of.

According to Detroit police, at about 11 p.m., at least six people were shot on Halleck Street, near the intersection of Joseph Campau and Carpenter avenues, near the border of Detroit and Hamtramck.

Two of the people who were shot, two women, died as a result of their injuries, police say. One of the women was reportedly in her 20s, and the other was in her 60s.

The other four injured in the shooting include both males and females, ranging in ages from their late teens to nearly 70 years old. Authorities said Sunday that several were in critical and serious condition following the shooting.

An update on their conditions has not been provided as of Monday morning.

Investigators say that everyone at the scene ran away amid the shooting, so detectives don’t have much information to go on. Police are asking the public to come forward with information to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Hours later, tow trucks could be seen hauling away vehicles hit by gunfire. The shooting left bullet holes in the front window of one vehicle, and shattered glass in the next.

