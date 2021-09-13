Multiple people shot on Detroit’s east side, at least 1 dead

Multiple people shot on Halleck Street in Detroit, at least 1 dead

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Detroit.

According to authorities, multiple people have been shot on Halleck Street, near the intersection of Joseph Campau and Carpenter avenues.

Authorities said the victims were taken to hospitals privately and it is unclear how many people were shot during the incident.

Police said it happened at a family gathering and at least five people were shot, potentially six.

Police confirmed one person was killed, two people are in critical condition, two are in serious condition and the potential sixth victim is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

