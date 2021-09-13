Detroit installs speed humps on city streets, hoping to make neighborhoods safer

DETROIT – There have been 4,500 speed humps installed across the city of Detroit and more are expected.

Many residents have been asking for speed humps to be installed, some going as far as to put them up themselves. In 2016 Detroit removed a homemade speed bump from Eastburn Street.

Ken Daniels is an Eastburn Street resident and pressured the city into installing speed humps to combat dangerous driving.

Caitlyn Malloy-Marcon, the deputy director of the Department of Public Works in Detroit, said the city started testing its speed humps in 2018.

Eastburn Street received one of the first speed humps last year, a three-piece rubber cushion. It can be spread apart to accommodate emergency vehicle traffic.

Jonathan Sanford is an Eastburn Street resident. He said the city installed a new asphalt speed hump a few hundred yards away and he likes it.

So far, the city has installed nearly 6,000 speed humps and the demand is quite high. Residents can reach out to the city and request a speed hump be installed. There is also an opt-out button where you can tell the city if you don’t want a speed hump.

