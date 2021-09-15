Couples face lengthy delays scheduling appointments for Wayne County marriage licenses

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Couples have said getting an appointment to get a marriage license is almost impossible and a marriage license is only valid for 30 days after it gets issued.

It’s a growing problem in Wayne County and a member of the Local 4 family was concerned he may not obtain the necessary license before his big day.

Read: Is it safe to celebrate weddings this year?

In Michigan, you have 30 days to get a license from your actual wedding date, but in Wayne County, many have said they can’t get appointments for months.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More wedding coverage