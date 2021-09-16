Exclusive automotive country club is coming to Howell

HOWELL, Mich. – An exclusive automotive country club is going to be developed in Howell.

The Motorsports Gateway Howell is a 270-acre development just off I-96, between Michigan Avenue and Lucy Road.

The complex will have private garage condominiums. The first phase of the development includes a 2.2-mile road course that can be split into two circuits. The circuits will follow FIA safety standards.

“It’s invigorating to work with people that feel the same passion as we do to build a unique destination for the city of Howell,” said Jordan Dick, founder, Motorsports Gateway Howell. “This unique project is designed to immerse automotive enthusiasts in a thrilling motorsport experience.”

One of the reasons for building in Howell is the proximity to the Livingston County Airport. It’s expected the customers will be flying in from other parts of the country to drive their vehicles.

“As a born and raised Detroiter, I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on this assignment and we can’t wait to work with buyers to help them fulfill their dream of owning a piece of Real Estate at a track that they can count on utilizing for generations to come,” said Jeff Glover, owner, Jeff Glover & Associates and listing agent for the Garage Condos. “Owning a garage condo here isn’t just owning a garage, it’s owning an experience that will last a lifetime and we are proud to play a small part in it.”

