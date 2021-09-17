Expert says COVID pandemic shifted priorities for working mothers

DETROIT – In April of 2021 millions of Americans walked away from their jobs. Many said the coronavirus pandemic forced them to rethink their happiness.

That includes many mothers who said they are improving their lives by not going back to their pre-pandemic lifestyle. The time spent at home in quarantine was eye-opening for Kelli Robinson and her family.

“It was a wake-up call,” Robinson said. “After having my fourth I think I realized how much I was doing as both a mom and somebody who chooses, and wants to, and needs to work. But it definitely shed light on all the things that I’m doing as a mom.”

Robinson said she knows her family thrives on structure and the pandemic helped them figure out what their priorities are. Robinson has worked from the home for the last 12 years.

“I have been able to integrate my work and my life together by really just setting a good example for our family. I find a time that I’m focused, totally focused on my work, and then we have other fun things we do,” Robinson said.

Emily Hay is an expert on work-life integration.

“Normal meant work-life balance. There’s been that model of work-life balance. Way back in the 70s and 80s about, ‘You can do it all. You can have it all. You just have to balance.’ And then 2021, especially after the pandemic that model simply doesn’t work anymore,” Hay said.

Hay said she believes the pandemic gave working mothers toe chance to ask themselves if they want to return to their pre-pandemic life.

“Moms don’t have to just shove ourselves back into that hamster wheel where we’re saying yes to everything,” Hay said.

Hay tells mothers to shift their thinking and be more selective about what they commit to both at work and home.

