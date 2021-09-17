Roseville woman charged for racial slurs, knocking phone out of passenger’s hand on Spirit flight

Alexandra Lynn Far at her virtual arraignment on Sept. 17, 2021.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been charged with yelling racial slurs at another passenger on a Spirit flight and knocking that person’s phone out of their hand when they tried to record the altercation, officials said.

Alexandra Lynn Far, 39, of Roseville, is accused of being profane and disruptive aboard a Spirit Arlines flight at 6:25 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11).

Officials said Far shouted a racial slur at a 29-year-old African American Muslim woman and knocked that woman’s phone out of her hand when she tried to record the altercation.

Detroit Metro Airport police officers arrested Far at the scene. She is charged with ethnic intimidation, assault and battery and disorderly person. Ethnic intimidation is a two-year high misdemeanor and the other charges are both 93-day misdemeanors.

“The alleged activity of this defendant was completely inappropriate and quickly elevated to criminal activity,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Racist rants have become far more common lately and we will not hesitate to take action when we can do so legally.”

Far was arraigned on the charges Friday over Zoom.