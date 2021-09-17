Roseville woman charged in connection with assault of Muslim woman at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – A Roseville woman has been charged in connection with the assault of a Muslim woman at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexandra Lynn Farr, 39, is charged with one count ethnic intimidation and one count assault and battery.

Prosecutors said that at about 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 11, Farr allegedly shouted a racial slur at the female passenger during a verbal altercation on a Spirit Airlines flight. When the 29-year-old victim attempted to use her phone to record the incident, prosecutors said Farr then allegedly struck the woman’s hand and her phone.

Airport police responded and arrested Farr.

She is expected to be arraigned Friday.