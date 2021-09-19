Weather contributing factor in deaths of Lake Superior kayakers from Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The two kayakers who were reported missing Thursday in Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore have been identified as Troy resident Kimberly Aiello and David Delegato of Shelby Township.

Federal and state agencies along with the National Park Service responded with search and rescue operations that concluded Friday afternoon.

The search and rescue operations ended with the recovery of both bodies by the United States Coast Guard along the coast of Lake Superior, according to the National Park Service.

More details: Body of 2nd missing kayaker found off Pictured Rocks in UP

“Our crews braved difficult search conditions with winds blowing at over 30 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet,” said Capt. Anthony Jones, sector commander in Sault Saint Marie.

Ad

At the time of the initial call Lake Superior was experiencing gale force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves building up three to five feet occasionally to seven feet.

The National Park Service added the weather was a contributing factor that led to the unfortunate outcome.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather. Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you,” said Chief Ranger Joe Hughes of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore .

Read More: