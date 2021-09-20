Detroit urges indoor masking, vaccination amid ‘high’ COVID spread

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is urging residents to mask up in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city and across the state.

Detroit is now experiencing a “high” CDC community transmission level, elevated from a “substantial” level. This indicates an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. Transmissibility is considered “high” when there are 100 or more weekly new cases per 100,000 individuals. Currently, Detroit has 116.5 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

The Detroit health department says 97.7% of new COVID-19 cases are the delta variant.

The CDC recommends that individuals in regions with a “high” community transmission level wear masks at all public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated. Most of Michigan falls into this category.

Ad

“Due to the high community transmission, it is now more important than ever to wear your mask in public indoor settings. Detroit has come a long way and we don’t want to go back. We are asking residents to get tested if you suspect you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and get vaccinated,” said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair. “These are public health emergency measures that will limit hospitalization and death.”

The city said 373,000 Detroiters have been vaccinated (at least one dose), approximately 43.9% of the Detroit population.

Get vaccinated

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, call (313) 230-0505, or visit this website to find a clinic. Detroiters can also text their home address to (313) 217-3732 to locate vaccination sites nearby.

Ad

Related: Here are 68 Michigan COVID facts -- latest trends, vaccine effectiveness, child data, more