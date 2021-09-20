Cloudy icon
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 20, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

What to know after Pfizer announces COVID vaccine is safe, effective for children 5 to 11

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

