What Detroit Animal Care and Control is doing to help dogs in need

DETROIT – Each day Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) finds dozens of dogs roaming the streets, but there is limited space in the building. DACC relies on rescue partnerships to save every dog they find.

“We really need to move 20 to 30 dogs out of here every day to keep on top of things. That’s how -- they just keep coming in,” DACC veterinarian Dr. Patricia Bigwood said. “We have a fully-outfitted veterinary clinic. We have a digital x-ray, we have in-house lab equipment, we have a surgery suite. So there are very few medical issues that we can’t handle here.”

A dog, the group named Popeye, came in with a detached eyeball and they were able to help them.

“That’s probably one of the most gratifying parts of this job is when something does come in injured that we’re able to fix or repair what is wrong with the animal,” Bigwood said.

Another part of the job that Bigwood loves is overseeing the transfers from the shelter to local rescues like Paws for Life Rescue, which makes DACC a no-kill shelter.

“You need to have transfers. You need to have rescue partnerships because there are always going to be some ill, or severely injured animals that perhaps even just come in after hours that the shelter cannot handle itself and it relies on its rescue partnerships to save those lives,” Executive Director of Paws for Life Rescue Courtney Protz-Sanders said.

DACC is celebrating is celebrating transferring its 1000th dog this year. The dog was Dexter, a puppy.

DACC has been approved for a new shelter, which will have more space for animals and care rooms. They’re currently in the building process.

