Taylor student brings loaded gun to high school, threatens to shoot security officer

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor High School student brought a loaded gun to school in a fanny pack and threatened to shoot a security officer, according to police.

Officials said they were called to the high school Wednesday morning (Sept. 22) because a 15-year-old Inkster boy had threatened to shoot a school security officer.

The student was wearing a fanny pack around his waist, and inside was a loaded pistol with the serial numbers filed off, Taylor police said.

Authorities took the student into custody without incident. He is being held at the police station and will be transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

No other students or staff members were threatened, police said.