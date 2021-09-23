Americans forecasted to spend $10B on Halloween this year

Families are expected to spend a total of $10.14 billion on Halloween tricks and treats -- an increase compared to last year amid the pandemic.

Halloween is only weeks away, and U.S. families are expected to spend big on the holiday this year after it was stifled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $10.4 billion on Halloween this year -- which is an increase of billions compared to last year, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against trick-or-treating because of the pandemic.

Now, more Americans say they plan on celebrating the holiday now that many COVID restrictions are no longer in place, despite rampant virus spread throughout much of the country. About 65% or Americans say they will celebrate Halloween this year, compared to 58% in 2020.

On average, individuals expect to spend just over $100 on the holiday, with most of the money going toward costumes.

And costumes are already flying off the shelves.

For kids, the most popular costumes this year are Spiderman and Batman: 1.8 million kids plan on dressing up as Spiderman, and 1.2 million kids plan to be the Dark Knight.

Adults are going back to the basics with their costumes this year: A witch costume was the most popular option by far among those surveyed, followed by vampire, ghost, cat and pirate costumes.

People won’t be the only ones dressing up for the holiday -- about 20% of those surveyed said they plan to dress up their pet for Halloween, too.

