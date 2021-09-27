Man charged after 3 of his family members found murdered inside Michigan home, police say

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged with homicide after three of his family members were found dead inside a Michigan home, officials said.

Police said they were called Friday night (Sept. 24) to a home in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway in Windsor Township.

A neighbor called deputes to report that a child with an injured foot had showed up at their doorstep. The neighbor told police that they had heard screaming and gunfire next door, according to authorities.

When officials went inside the house, they said they found three adults who had been killed by gunshots.

Daniel Sougstad, a family member of the three victims, was identified as a possible suspect, police said. A statewide law enforcement broadcast and social media alert was sent out, and Sougstad was arrested in Ingham County the next morning, police said.

Sougstad was arraigned Monday afternoon on three counts of homicide and three felony firearm violations. He is being held without bond, according to officials.