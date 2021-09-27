Partly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man in custody after 3 of his family members found murdered inside Michigan home, police say

Daniel Sougstad facing 3 open murder charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Windsor Township, Eaton County, Local, Daniel Sougstad, Murder, Bishop Highway, Shooting, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Homicide, Triple Homicide, Eaton County Crime, Winsdor Township Crime, Windsor Township Murder, Windsor Township Shooting, Eaton County Sheriff's Office
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs.

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing murder charges after three of his family members were found dead inside a Michigan home, officials said.

The incident happened Friday night (Sept. 25) at a home in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway in Windsor Township, according to police.

Deputies were called to the home after a neighbor said a child with an injured foot showed up at their doorstep. The neighbor told police that they had heard screaming and gunfire next door, authorities said.

When officials went inside the house, they said they found three adults who had been killed by gunshots.

Daniel Sougstad, a family member of the three victims, was identified as a possible suspect, police said. A statewide law enforcement broadcast and social media alert was sent out, and Sougstad was arrested in Ingham County the next morning, according to authorities.

Sougstad is being held at the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three felony firearm violations.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email