Man in custody after 3 of his family members found murdered inside Michigan home, police say

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing murder charges after three of his family members were found dead inside a Michigan home, officials said.

The incident happened Friday night (Sept. 25) at a home in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway in Windsor Township, according to police.

Deputies were called to the home after a neighbor said a child with an injured foot showed up at their doorstep. The neighbor told police that they had heard screaming and gunfire next door, authorities said.

When officials went inside the house, they said they found three adults who had been killed by gunshots.

Daniel Sougstad, a family member of the three victims, was identified as a possible suspect, police said. A statewide law enforcement broadcast and social media alert was sent out, and Sougstad was arrested in Ingham County the next morning, according to authorities.

Sougstad is being held at the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three felony firearm violations.