Rep. Rashida Tlaib says questions for Border Patrol officials go unanswered

Tlaib was hoping to hear back from Border Patrol after the allegations of abuse and profiling were made, but that was about a month ago. In light of recent events along the U.S.-Mexico border, Tlaib said answers are more important than ever.

DETROIT – Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has questions for U.S. Customs and Border Protection that she claims are going unanswered.

She said she wants accountability after a recent report on the problems in Michigan.

“This agency is rogue and must demand or more aggressive oversight and accountability,” Tlaib said.

The Congresswoman did not hide her frustration with Border Patrol. In August, the Michigan ACLU released a scathing report that alleged widespread racial profiling and abuses from Michigan Border Patrol. Tlaib and the House Civil Rights Committee demanded answers from the Department of Homeland Security by Sept. 1.

Those demands went unanswered.

“Right now, the fact is DHS regrettably hasn’t turned any documents over,” Tlaib said.

The Representative for Michigan’s 13th congressional district also linked the unanswered demands and recent disturbing images along the southern border. Those photos are also under investigation.

“There is a chronic problem of abuse of power and those that feel like they’re above the law, and CPB and ICE agents overwhelming in northern and southern border,” Tlaib said.

When asked if there should be consequences, Tlaib stopped short of calling for resignations.

“I mean it doesn’t go far as was the resignation of the secretary, but it does say look, much of this has been inherited from other previous administrations. I know many people are concerned about this. but until we dig until we actually get documentation to understand where is the brokenness, where is some of the issues and challenges, police agencies, we’re not going to be able to fix it

The Department of Homeland Security did not provide a comment about missing the deadline, but did previously state that it is CBP policy to prohibit the consideration of race or ethnicity in investigations and screenings, “in all but the most exceptional circumstances.”

Tlaib said meetings are supposed to happen between members of Congress and Homeland Security, but she did not give a timeline on when they would take place.