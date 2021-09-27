Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 27, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Is the warm weather going to linger or will we see more fall-like temperatures in the coming days? -- Full forecast next

“It’s a mostly cloudy and mild morning as we head back to work and back to school on this Monday. Temperatures are very warm in the low to mid 60s, which is about 15-20 degrees cooler than it was yesterday morning, and with mostly cloudy skies, temps won’t likely change much as you head out and about. We should stay dry most of today, but a cold front later on may bring a few isolated showers and storms.” -- Brandon Roux