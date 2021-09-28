Why more Hispanic families are joining Catholic Church parishes in Metro Detroit

More and more Hispanic families are joining the Catholic church. The Archdiocese of Detroit said it has seen a 49% increase since 2016.

DETROIT – More and more Hispanic families are joining the Catholic church. The Archdiocese of Detroit said it has seen a 49% increase since 2016.

Maria Guadalupe Romo joined Most Holy Redeemer Parish in 2011 and she said she immediately felt like she was part of a family.

“I really fell in love with the community at that specific parish. I just started getting involved in the youth group and in different areas I could. I ended up being a Eucharistic minister and an elector for mass, then eventually, my parents and my sister also became members of the parish and they invited our other friends,” Maria Guadalupe Romo said.

Her church family grew from there -- they felt an even deeper connection going to mass celebrated in Spanish.

“It was people that understood my language, understood my culture, understood my food. It was just something that I felt pretty much at home. ... I went to several English parishes, but it’s not the same because it’s not the same feeling of, ‘You’re welcome. You’re at home,’” she said.

Hispanic families are flocking to local churches and the numbers are booming, especially in Detroit. Masses are now celebrated, often in Spanish, at more than 25 different parishes. One way the families are giving back is by serving, not just joining the church.

It’s a trend that continues to grow, even during the more difficult times.

