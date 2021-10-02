Cloudy icon
Detroit police want help finding a missing 41-year-old man

Jamal Young last seen Sept. 10

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 41-year-old man.

According to authorities, Jamal Young was last seen Sept. 10 by his mother in her yard, located near the intersection of Whittier and Harper avenue. Police said she noticed he was missing on Sept. 17 and filed for a missing persons report Sept. 30.

Anyone who has seen Jamal Young or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact The Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

