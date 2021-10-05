A look at how some Michigan school districts are using testing to avoid quarantines

With more school outbreaks reported, students are being told to quarantine. However, some districts are trying to find a way to keep kids in the classroom.

The plan comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services passed down to counties and on to their school districts.

It’s called “Test to Stay.” Overall, if a student is unvaccinated -- which all students under age 12 are -- and identified as a close contact, they can stay in school.

If students don’t show symptoms, they can remain at school by wearing a mask and testing at least three times over a week.

Other districts require additional tests, but administrators said it’s better than automatically being sent home for several days.

For older students who are vaccinated, they would need to wear a mask.

