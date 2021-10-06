Bicyclist hit from behind, killed on Pittsfield Township road in middle of night, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A bicyclist was struck by behind and killed overnight while riding on a Pittsfield Township road in the dark, according to police.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) on Carpenter Road, south of I-94 in Pittsfield Township, officials said.

A 22-year-old Ypsilanti man was driving north on Carpenter Road when he struck bicyclist Johnny Lavern James, 63, of Pittsfield Township, from behind, authorities said. James was also heading north in the same lane of the roadway, police said.

Officials said James was fatally injured, and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have lighting on the bicycle or reflective clothing on at the time of the crash,” Pittsfield Township police said in a release.

Ad

The 22-year-old driver was not injured and remained on scene to cooperate with investigators, according to authorities.

Officials closed the northbound lanes of Carpenter Road for several hours during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911.