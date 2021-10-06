Cloudy icon
Macomb County hiring specialist to examine servers for future elections

County contracted Alabama firm Pro V&V to audit servers

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

The Macomb County Clerk is hiring a nationally recognized specialist to examine its election server.
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Newly-elected Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini is hiring a nationally recognized specialist to examine the county’s election server.

Former President Donald Trump won the county by eight points in the November 2020 election, but Forlini is still getting questions from the public about whether their vote is truly counted.

“I have all the confidence in the world we have done things right in Macomb County. This is before me but I can’t verify it until I do this,” he said.

Forlini has contracted with Pro V&V, a firm out of Alabama, to audit the county’s election server and to ensure there have been no hacks or outside interference.

“Each of those tabulators can scan each of the ballots and know how the tabulators recorded the score,” he said. “When we’re done with this process, everyone should have a lot of comfort in how Macomb County runs their elections.”

The audit is slated to cost $16,000.

