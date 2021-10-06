Ohio brothers sentenced in overdose death of 33-year-old Monroe man

MONROE, Mich. – Two Ohio brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of a 33-year-old Monroe man who overdosed on opioids, officials said.

Harry Clifford Wise, 39, and James Allen Wise, 32, both of Oregon, Ohio, are accused of supplying the 33-year-old man with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, which ultimately led to his death, according to authorities.

Police said the man was found dead April 1, 2017, inside a house in the 300 block of East Fourth Street in Monroe.

“Overdose deaths from heroin and fentanyl are a national epidemic, including here in Michigan,” acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “Law enforcement agencies are working closely together to investigate and prosecute traffickers who are contributing to this epidemic.”

Ad

Both Harry and James Wise were sentenced on charges of delivery of fentanyl and heroin causing death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

Harry Wise pleaded guilty Aug. 22, 2019, and James Wise pleaded guilty Sept. 5, 2019.

Sentencing for both men was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. They were sentenced this week to 96 months in federal prison.

Authorities said they also charged Odell McGee, a drug source for the brothers, in connection with this case. McGee pleaded guilty to the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy on Sept. 21, 2021, and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, officials said.

“It is a priority of DEA to identify and investigate those who distribute drugs that result in overdose and death,” DEA special agent in charge Keith Martin said. “The charges announced today should make it clear to all drug dealers that they will face consequences for the harm that they inflict on the user and on society.”

Ad

The investigation was led by the Monroe Police Department in partnership with the DEA.

“I would like to thank the DEA for their partnership in this investigation, and a special thank you to MPD’s D/Lt. Derek Lindsay for his relentless efforts to seek justice in this case,” Monroe Police Chief Charles F. McCormick IV said.