ACLU urges federal investigation into Taylor police, alleges ‘documented history of excessive force’

TAYLOR, Mich. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complaint Thursday morning with the U.S. Department of Justice, urging a federal investigation into the Taylor Police Department.

The complaint alleges the Taylor Police Department has a “documented history of excessive force and police brutality.” The ACLU is not looking for any criminal charges to be filed, but they do want a higher power to take a look into the Taylor Police Department.

A representative from the ACLU said the organization has observed the department for the past five years and have seen incident after incident. The ACLU said the officers operate as if they’re in war zones and consider many of the residents -- especially people of color -- as enemies.

At a press conference Thursday morning, two residents were able to speak about their unpleasant experiences with the Taylor Police Department. One woman said her teenage son was victimized by the police after a simple traffic stop.

“When Chris stopped at a traffic light, his vehicle was swarmed by police with their guns drawn,” she said. “Even though he provided no resistance and was following their commands, he was violently pulled from the car and tackled to the ground by multiple officers.”

She said her son was held for more than 24 hours at the police station without being given food, water or access to a phone.

“There was zero need for Taylor police to deploy that sort of excessive force in that situation,” she said.

