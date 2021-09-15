Cloudy icon
Protestors demand justice for man over 2016 arrest in Taylor

Chris Saul says he was confused with officers’ demands, was following traffic

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

TAYLOR, Mich. – A rally at the Taylor Police Department on Tuesday demanded justice for Chris Saul.

Saul was 18 years old when Taylor police tried to pull him over for speeding in 2016. He said he was confused by the officers’ commands, which started with lights then honking and sirens. He continued at a slow speed as other cars did around him.

“I was just kind of following traffic and my thought was if all these people were going, I can go too,” he said.

But then another car bumps Saul at a stop and officers arrested him.

The family fought the charges and chose not accept a reduced charge of a simple traffic citation. Instead they ended up with a bench trial, which Saul lost and was convicted of felony fleeing and eluding.

“I have lost years I’ll never get back. I have spent $60,000 to fight for what’s right,” said Saul’s mother, Kristina Saul.

The family wants Chris Saul’s record expunged. It’s an effort which they have an unlikely ally -- the Taylor police chief, who has spoken to Kristina Saul several times including email.

“He made a mistake but didn’t deserve a felony conviction. I will say that in public and write a letter in support to whatever court is necessary,” Chief John Blair wrote in one of the emails.

”We have been talked to from many different people that say how wrong it is and they want to help but the system just doesn’t cooperate,” said Kristina Saul.

The family wants the state’s attorney general to take a look at the case, specifically how Chris Saul was treated by officers.

