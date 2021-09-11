Lawsuit filed against city of Taylor alleges excessive force used in arrest

TAYLOR, Mich. – Nearly two years ago, Taylor police officers initiated a stop of an Audi SUV that had no license plate.

What happened next led to a lawsuit filed Friday, alleging police assault the driver because he was Black.

The lawsuit alleged the incident happened because of a paperwork snafu -- the man had a temporary Illinois paper license and his temporary Michigan license plate came off at a car wash.

However, officers in the video said the man refused to follow directions, even after repeated commands, including to exit the car and put out his cigarette.

The lawsuit claims officers escalated the encounter with no provocation, but police can be heard saying that he’s not giving them his hands and swiping at their tasers.

The man’s girlfriend could be heard screaming the background. In the backseat was their 3-year-old daughter.

