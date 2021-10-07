Ford Men of Courage program hosting leadership forum in Detroit aimed to mentor Black men

The Ford Fund and Charles H. Wright Museum are teaming up for an event called the Men of Courage Leadership Forum. It's working to empower Black men in Metro Detroit and all over the country.

DETROIT – Men of Courage is based in Detroit on the city’s east side. The organization is about helping and mentoring young Black men, they’re doing just that this week.

“Men of Courage is a grassroots initiative focusing on changing the narrative about African American men through storytelling,” said Justin Kimpson with Ford Men of Courage.

Kimpson said it’s a mission that started back in 2015 in Detroit.

The organization is hosting several events across the country, including a barbershop challenge and a “Men of Courage” Leadership Forum. It will feature a panel of speakers that will address real life issues affecting Black men.

“And then we have some dynamic keynote speakers. We have a panel discussion on the ‘State of the Black Men’ with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. We have Jason Wilson, we have Bakari Sellers and Dr. Ken Harris from the National Business League,” said Kimpson. “We’re not doing all right. So these forums are curated to provide opportunities for Black men to connect, network, to fellowship but ultimately to come up with solutions with our own communities.”

He said it’s more than having events, but building and sharing positivity.

“You don’t see a lot of times the positive stories. From the mentors, those who are teachers, those who are grandfathers, parents, fathers, the list goes on and on, from the depth and span of black men, across the United States of America,” said Kimpson.

The Ford Men of Courage and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History announced that they will be opening an exhibit called “Men of Change, Power, Triumph and Truth.”

It opens to the public on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the museum. For more information, visit https://fgb.life/men-of-courage/.

